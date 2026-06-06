Legislative Assembly

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Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan heads to polls in key regional election
Pakistan’s semi-autonomous Gilgit-Baltistan region is set to go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new government for a five-year term.
06 Jun 2026-13:21
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