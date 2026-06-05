Russia has officially unveiled two new anti-aircraft interceptor drones, the Sokol-I and the Molniya-PVO, in a direct bid to counter Ukraine's highly effective drone fleet. According to a report by Defense Express, these new UAVs are specifically designed to hunt down and destroy Ukrainian aircraft like the Leleka, Bulava, and Hornet. However, military experts are already questioning whether these new weapons can actually deliver on Moscow's promises.

05 Jun 2026-09:52