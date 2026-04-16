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Liam Hems
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Liam Hems
"Hunger Games" actor Ethan Jamieson arrested for shooting at vehicle on e-bike -
VIDEO
Ethan Jamieson, who appeared alongside Jennifer Lawrence in 2012’s “The Hunger Games,” was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in Raleigh, N.C.
16 Apr 2026-10:45
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