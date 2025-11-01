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Light Aircraft
Tag:
Light Aircraft
Four killed in small aircraft crash near Namibia’s Sossusvlei desert
11 May 2026-16:58
Light aircraft crashes in Russia’s Ryazan region, pilot killed -
VIDEO
A light X-32 "Bekas" aircraft crashed in Russia’s Ryazan region, local authorities reported.
04 Sep 2025-11:53
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