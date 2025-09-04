Yandex metrika counter

Light aircraft crashes in Russia’s Ryazan region, pilot killed - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Light aircraft crashes in Russia’s Ryazan region, pilot killed - VIDEO
Photo: Russian telegram chanels

A light X-32 "Bekas" aircraft crashed in Russia’s Ryazan region, local authorities reported.

Preliminary information indicates that the pilot was killed in the accident, according to TASS and regional operational services, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Further details about the cause of the crash are not yet available.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      