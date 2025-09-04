Light aircraft crashes in Russia’s Ryazan region, pilot killed - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A light X-32 "Bekas" aircraft crashed in Russia’s Ryazan region, local authorities reported.

Preliminary information indicates that the pilot was killed in the accident, according to TASS and regional operational services, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Further details about the cause of the crash are not yet available.

The light aircraft X-32 "Bekas" crashed in the Ryazan region of Russia, killing the pilot. #planecrash



The plane crashed near the village of Zimarovo, according to preliminary data, there are no casualties or damage on the ground.



