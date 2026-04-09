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Lisa Liberati
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Lisa Liberati
James Corden shares surprise baby news at London premiere
James McAvoy stepped out with his wife, Lisa Liberati, for the first time since he let slip that the pair had welcomed a son together four years prior.
09 Apr 2026-10:48
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