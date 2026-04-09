James Corden shares surprise baby news at London premiere

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James McAvoy stepped out with his wife, Lisa Liberati, for the first time since he let slip that the pair had welcomed a son together four years prior.

The 46-year-old looked dapper at the premiere of California Schemin' in London on Wednesday in a black suit with a loose black shirt underneath and a sparkling brooch on his lapel, News.Az reports, citing HELLO!.

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Lisa stunned in a sparkling silver top with draped sleeves, and added black flared trousers and an electric blue clutch to complete the look. James, who directed and starred in the comedy film, revealed that he had become a father for the second time.

News.Az