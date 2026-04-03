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Litellm
Tag:
Litellm
AI recruiting firm Mercor hit by data breach
AI recruiting company Mercor revealed it was affected by the recent LiteLLM supply chain attack, in which hackers claimed to have stolen 4 terabytes of data.
03 Apr 2026-10:51
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