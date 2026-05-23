3.5-magnitude quake hits near Truckee, California
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A magnitude 3.5 quake struck near Truckee, Nevada County, California, on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, News.Az reports, citing KCRA.
The quake struck at 12:45 p.m. about 6 miles northeast of Truckee, USGS said. It had a depth of 2.2 miles.
Weak shaking was reported in the area, according to a USGS community intensity map.
By Nijat Babayev