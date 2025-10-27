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Lithuanian Airspace
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Lithuania temporarily closed its airspace for several hours after a drone violated its territory, triggering an air defence alert and widespread security disruptions across the country.20 May 2026-17:06
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Lithuania has closed its border with Belarus indefinitely after balloons from Belarus violated its airspace for the third straight night. Officials called the repeated incidents a “hybrid attack” amid growing regional tensions.27 Oct 2025-14:10
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