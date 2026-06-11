Pashinyan hopes to visit Baku for 2028 summit

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed hope that he will visit Baku in 2028 to attend the European Political Community Summit.

His remarks came as Armenia and Azerbaijan continue diplomatic engagement aimed at improving relations after years of tensions between the two neighboring countries, News.Az reports, citing The Report Point.

Pashinyan said he hopes to travel to Baku for the summit scheduled to take place in 2028.

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The statement reflects ongoing contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan and comes amid efforts to advance dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

The planned summit is expected to bring together leaders from across Europe and the wider region, with diplomatic engagement remaining a key focus of discussions on regional stability and future cooperation.

News.Az