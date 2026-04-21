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Liv Morgan
WWE Raw shock: Reigns, Punk, Morgan shine
The fallout from WrestleMania 42 delivered instant drama as WWE kicked off its new season with a chaotic and star-packed episode of WWE Raw.
21 Apr 2026-09:30
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