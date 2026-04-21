WWE Raw shock: Reigns, Punk, Morgan shine

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The fallout from WrestleMania 42 delivered instant drama as WWE kicked off its new season with a chaotic and star-packed episode of WWE Raw.

Just one night after the biggest show of the year, new rivalries emerged, surprise returns shook the ring, and a major challenger stepped up to Roman Reigns, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Fresh off becoming World Heavyweight Champion, Reigns entered alongside The Usos and called for unity within his family. But the moment didn’t last long.

Jacob Fatu stormed out and made his intentions clear: he wants the title.

The “Samoan Werewolf” challenged Reigns for a match at Backlash, setting up what could be one of WWE’s biggest post-WrestleMania clashes. Reigns didn’t back down—but warned Fatu about the pressure of carrying the championship.

The night turned explosive when Seth Rollins ambushed The Vision faction, targeting returning powerhouse Bron Breakker.

Despite help from The Street Profits, Rollins was ultimately taken down by Breakker, who delivered a brutal spear to stand tall and signal a looming feud.

New Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan made her first appearance—but was immediately tested by NXT standout Sol Ruca.

Ruca impressed with a high-flying performance and nearly pulled off a stunning upset. However, interference and a timely ObLIVion finisher allowed Morgan to escape with the win.

The segment didn’t end there, as Stephanie Vaquer appeared afterward, hinting at Morgan’s next challenger.

After his WrestleMania loss, CM Punk addressed the crowd in an emotional promo, acknowledging defeat but promising he’s still “the best in the world.”

That brought out Cody Rhodes, visibly injured but still champion. The two shared a tense exchange, teasing a potential future title showdown.

Finn Balor defeated JD McDonagh in a heated match, while LA Knight confronted Gunther—another rivalry likely to unfold in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, returns, debuts, and surprise appearances—including Rusev—added to a packed night that reset the WWE landscape.

The Raw after WrestleMania once again proved why it’s one of WWE’s most important shows of the year. New storylines are already in motion:

Reigns vs. Fatu could headline Backlash

Rollins vs. Breakker is heating up

Morgan’s title reign faces immediate threats

Punk vs. Rhodes looms as a blockbuster feud

WWE didn’t waste any time—its new chapter has officially begun.

News.Az