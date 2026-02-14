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Local Government Area
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Nigeria's anti-narcotics agency has dismantled what authorities described as the largest clandestine methamphetamine laboratory ever uncovered in the country, recovering large quantities of drugs and chemical substances in the southwestern state of Ogun.21 May 2026-21:56
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Armed assailants on motorbikes killed at least 30 people and burned houses and shops during raids on three villages in northwest Nigeria's Niger State early on Saturday, residents who escaped the violence told Reuters.
14 Feb 2026-23:13
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