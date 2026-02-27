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Lozivske
Tag:
Lozivske
Oil depot fire in Luhansk, substation struck near Alchevsk
Russian-occupied Luhansk came under attack overnight on February 27, with an oil depot set ablaze in the city and a substation damaged near Alchevsk.
27 Feb 2026-10:48
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