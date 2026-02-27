Oil depot fire in Luhansk, substation struck near Alchevsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian-occupied Luhansk came under attack overnight on February 27, with an oil depot set ablaze in the city and a substation damaged near Alchevsk.

Social media images show the Luhansk oil depot engulfed in flames, sending a thick black column of smoke into the sky, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

In the settlement of Lozivske, the Cherkaska substation was reportedly hit during the same overnight operation, affecting the local energy infrastructure.

This is not the first strike on Luhansk. On September 4, an oil depot supplying fuel to Russian forces was attacked, and Ukrainian strikes have previously targeted fuel and lubricant storage facilities in the occupied city.

Reports have also noted the humanitarian impact of the conflict in Luhansk, with schools left without heating as local resources are diverted to support the war effort.

News.Az