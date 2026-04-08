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Madina Camp
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Madina Camp
Millions at risk of starvation as catastrophic drought ravages Somalia
The start of 2026 has not been easy for the residents of Madina Camp, on the outskirts of the city of Baidoa, in Somalia’s South West State.
08 Apr 2026-15:16
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