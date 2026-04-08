Millions at risk of starvation as catastrophic drought ravages Somalia

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The start of 2026 has not been easy for the residents of Madina Camp, on the outskirts of the city of Baidoa, in Somalia’s South West State.

According to Adan Adan Abdi, a sub-camp leader of around 50 people, there is an “urgent need” for both food and water, with thousands having migrated from rural areas to camps such as his amid a catastrophic drought that has devastated Somalia, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

“The situation across these camps is the same: The hardship is severe, and people are extremely hungry and thirsty” he says.

Families have been going day to day without food to cook, he adds, while the only work available at the moment is to head deep into the bush to collect firewood to sell at the market. Pointing to a water truck that has just delivered water from the Juba Foundation, a local NGO, he adds: “The water we received today is the only assistance we have seen. As you can see now, people are fighting to get water from the water trucks.”

News.Az