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Malviya
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The Delhi government will launch a crackdown on properties violating fire safety norms after a fire at a hotel in the capital city killed 21 people on Wednesday, including 12 foreign nationals, the chief minister's office said.04 Jun 2026-09:53
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A devastating fire tore through a popular restaurant in south Delhi on Wednesday morning, leaving at least 18 people dead and several others injured. Local officials have confirmed that multiple foreign nationals are among the casualties.03 Jun 2026-11:18
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