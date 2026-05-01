Marka-e-haq

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Latest News
Ancient Nile branch discovery may explain how Egyptian pyramids were built
Tesla sees sixth straight month of China EV sales gains
Netanyahu says Hezbollah commander had no immunity in Beirut strike
Skeletons of four Franklin expedition sailors identified through DNA analysis
Russia backs Azerbaijan’s decision to suspend ties with European Parliament
Atlantis of the land’ describes a lost city larger than London with mass graves of young women
China's Geely expands Europe footprint with Ford Valencia plant deal
Tensions rise as Al-Aqsa Mosque compound stormed in Jerusalem
BYD's new sub-brand Linghui set to debut e9 sedan
California man sentenced to prison for role in $250 million cryptocurrency theft ring
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