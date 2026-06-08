Marvel Shares

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Marvell shares surge after winning S&P 500 spot
08 Jun 2026-16:12
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Quantum Space to go public in $1.2B SPAC merger deal
Marvell shares surge after winning S&P 500 spot
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Xi calls for stronger China–North Korea cooperation during Pyongyang visit -
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Iran halts military operations against Israel
Iran says it inflicted heavy blows on key Israeli targets
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