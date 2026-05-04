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Mayor Burkhard Jung
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Mayor Burkhard Jung
Two dead, dozens injured as car plows into crowd in Leipzig -
VIDEO
Two people have died and several were injured after a car drove into a crowd in the eastern German city of Leipzig on Monday afternoon, local authorities said.
04 May 2026-20:48
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