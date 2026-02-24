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Media Channels
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The rival Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are engaged in intense propaganda battles across broadcast and cyberspace as each seeks to build support for their side of the 3-year-old Sudan war.03 Jun 2026-03:47
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Georgia’s authorities are planning to seize foreign funding received by television broadcasters in violation of the country’s ban on overseas financing, as the ruling Georgian Dream party continues tightening control over the media sector.22 May 2026-16:39
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The British ambassador to Georgia, Gareth Ward, did not present any evidence or documents to justify the UK’s sanctions against the Georgian television channels Imedi and POSTV, Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said following a meeting with the diplomat on Thursday.26 Feb 2026-16:33
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The British ambassador to Georgia, Gareth Ward, has been summoned to the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs following London’s imposition of sanctions on the Imedi and POSTV television channels, Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said in an interview with Rustavi 2.26 Feb 2026-12:57
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The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on two pro-government Georgian television broadcasters, Imedi and POSTV, accusing them of disseminating Russian disinformation.24 Feb 2026-17:13
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