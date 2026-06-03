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Iran's IRGC attacks US Fifth Fleet headquarters, airbase

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Iran's IRGC attacks US Fifth Fleet headquarters, airbase
Source: BBC

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps has attacked the U.S. Fifth ​Fleet headquarters and an ‌airbase and helicopters in a regional country using missiles and drones, ​Iranian media reported on ​Wednesday, in response to what ⁠the IRGC described as a ​U.S. attack on an a ​communications tower south of Qeshm Island.

IRGC navy also targeted a vessel it ​identified as Panaya with ​missiles in response to what it said ‌was ⁠a U.S. attack on an Iranian tanker near the Strait of Hormuz with a ​projectile that ​damaged ⁠the engine room, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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"Disrupting the security ​of the Strait of ​Hormuz ⁠will carry a heavy price for the U.S. military," local ⁠media ​cited the IRGC ​as saying.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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