SpaceX targets $75 billion in planned IPO

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SpaceX ​plans ​to raise $75 billion ⁠in ​its initial ​public offering by selling 555.6 ​million ​shares at a ‌target ⁠price of $135 per share, a ​source ​familiar ⁠with the ​matter told ​Reuters.

SpaceX is planning to raise approximately $75 billion through its initial public offering by selling 555.6 million shares at a target price of $135 per share, according to a source familiar with the matter, News.az reports.

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If completed as planned, the offering would rank among the largest IPOs in history and could significantly reshape the global space industry investment landscape.

The company, founded by Elon Musk, has become a dominant player in commercial space launches, satellite communications and spacecraft development through its Starlink and launch services businesses.

Details of the offering have not yet been officially confirmed by SpaceX. Investors will be closely watching for further information on the timing of the IPO and the company's financial performance ahead of the share sale.

News.Az