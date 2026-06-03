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Russia has banned five British nationals, including The Washington Post journalist Catherine Belton and The ​i Paper correspondent Richard Holmes, from entering ‌the country, the foreign ministry said on its website late on Tuesday.

Belton is an investigative correspondent focusing on ​Russia and previously reported about the country ​for the Financial Times and Reuters among other ⁠media, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Holmes, an award-winning investigative journalist and a ​Pulitzer Prize finalist, is a security correspondent at ​Britain's The i Paper.

The foreign ministry said the entry ban was an answer to the "provocative anti-Russian rhetoric of British officials, ​the spread of insinuations about Russia, and ​London's practical steps to supply the Kyiv regime with weapons".

Other ‌Britons ⁠named under the ban were Alexander Browder, a contributor for the Henry Jackson Society policy think tank; Alice Laugher, chief executive of humanitarian staffing firm ​Committed to ​Good; and ⁠Richard Westbury, chairman of the Chelsea Group, parent company of Committed to ​Good.

The UK is among countries which imposed ​sanctions ⁠on Russia, including travel bans, after Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Those measures expanded ⁠following ​Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. ​Moscow has also imposed sanctions, including travel bans, in retaliation.

News.Az