Yandex metrika counter

Russia bans entry to five UK nationals including Washington Post journalist

  • World
  • Share
Russia bans entry to five UK nationals including Washington Post journalist
Source: BBC

Russia has banned five British nationals, including The Washington Post journalist Catherine Belton and The ​i Paper correspondent Richard Holmes, from entering ‌the country, the foreign ministry said on its website late on Tuesday.

Belton is an investigative correspondent focusing on ​Russia and previously reported about the country ​for the Financial Times and Reuters among other ⁠media, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Holmes, an award-winning investigative journalist and a ​Pulitzer Prize finalist, is a security correspondent at ​Britain's The i Paper.

The foreign ministry said the entry ban was an answer to the "provocative anti-Russian rhetoric of British officials, ​the spread of insinuations about Russia, and ​London's practical steps to supply the Kyiv regime with weapons".

Other ‌Britons ⁠named under the ban were Alexander Browder, a contributor for the Henry Jackson Society policy think tank; Alice Laugher, chief executive of humanitarian staffing firm ​Committed to ​Good; and ⁠Richard Westbury, chairman of the Chelsea Group, parent company of Committed to ​Good.

The UK is among countries which imposed ​sanctions ⁠on Russia, including travel bans, after Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Those measures expanded ⁠following ​Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. ​Moscow has also imposed sanctions, including travel bans, in retaliation.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      