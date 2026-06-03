Indian airlines show interest in up to 200 Russian aircraft

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Indian airlines have expressed interest in acquiring up to 200 Russian-made Il-114-300 and SJ-100 passenger aircraft, according to Vadim Badekha, chief executive of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

Speaking ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2026, Badekha said India was the first country to demonstrate significant interest in the latest Russian civil aviation models, News.az reports, citing TASS.

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"We are talking about demand for between 100 and 200 aircraft," he said, referring to the Il-114-300 regional turboprop and the SJ-100 passenger jet.

The aircraft were showcased earlier this year at the Wings India aviation exhibition, where Indian airlines explored potential fleet expansion options to meet growing domestic air travel demand.

Badekha noted that UAC had signed an agreement with Indian aerospace company HAL to explore licensed production of the SJ-100 in India. He previously stated that manufacturing of the first Superjet aircraft in India could begin within three years.

According to UAC, production of 20 to 40 SJ-100 aircraft annually in India would represent a strong manufacturing pace. The company estimates total demand in India and neighboring markets at between 200 and 300 aircraft.

The Russian manufacturer is also considering localizing production of the Il-114-300 in India as part of broader industrial cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, UAC has signed a preliminary agreement with Indian private aviation company Flamingo Aerospace for the supply of six Il-114-300 aircraft.

The developments highlight growing aviation cooperation between Russia and India as airlines seek new aircraft options to support expanding regional and domestic networks.

News.Az