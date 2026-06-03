Uruguay's De Arrascaeta suffers World Cup scare

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Uruguay midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta has suffered a suspected muscle injury less than two weeks before the team's FIFA World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old left the national team's training base near Montevideo on Tuesday to undergo tests, Uruguayan Football Association president Ignacio Alonso said, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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"It appears to be a muscle-related issue, but we still need to confirm the extent of it to know how serious it is," Alonso told reporters. "We remain optimistic that he will be available."

Alonso did not provide further details but local media reported it was a calf problem.

De Arrascaeta, who has 59 Uruguay caps, is also recovering from a fractured collarbone that has prevented him from fully training with the squad.

Uruguay will begin its World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on June 15 before facing Cabo Verde and Spain in Group H.

News.Az