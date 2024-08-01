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Military Logistics
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The defense chiefs of South Korea and Japan have held discussions regarding a potential military-logistics support agreement, marking a significant step forward in defense cooperation between the two neighboring U.S. allies.31 May 2026-10:59
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The Ukrainian Navy on Friday confirmed it attacked a Russian ferry in the port of Kavkaz on Thursday evening which caused the transporter vessel to explode and sink, News.az reports citing Politico .23 Aug 2024-16:44
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The US State Department has approved a potential $2.8 billion military sale to Saudi Arabia, covering system logistics and sustainment support, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.24 Jul 2024-08:58
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