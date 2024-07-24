US approves potential $2.8B military sale to Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US State Department has approved a potential $2.8 billion military sale to Saudi Arabia, covering system logistics and sustainment support, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale."The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has requested to buy follow-on logistics support and services, including for Joint Mission Planning Software (JMPS) hardware and support; KIV-77/78 cryptographic devices and support; spares and repair parts, consumables and accessories, and repair and return support; calibration support and test equipment; ground and personnel equipment; classified and unclassified software and software support, classified and unclassified publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support, in support of, but not limited to, KC-130J, C-130, E-3, RE-3, KE-3, KA 350, Bell 212, and Bell 412 aircraft," according to a statement.The proposed sale "will improve the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capability to deter current and future threats by providing sustainment and training support of the Royal Saudi Air Force’s existing platforms and aircraft fleets," it added.The sale will also support the US' foreign policy goals and national security objectives, said the statement.

News.Az