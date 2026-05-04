News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
11.2°C
52.2°F
Feels like:
8.7°C
8.7°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Mosfilm Tower
Tag:
Mosfilm Tower
Drone strike hits Moscow high-rise ahead of Victory Day parade -
VIDEO
A drone attack struck a residential building in Moscow overnight on Monday, occurring just days before Russia’s scheduled Victory Day parade on May 9.
04 May 2026-18:58
Latest News
Pashinyan thanks Ilham Aliyev for attending the EPC summit
Cargo ship on fire north of Dubai: UKMTO
US Navy challenges Iranian blockade as "Project Freedom" begins
War preparations underway in Iran as Hormuz tensions with US escalate
Ilham Aliyev holds expanded meeting with Giorgia Meloni
Huge fire erupts at UAE's Fujairah petroleum site after Iranian drone attack
UAE issues first missile threat alert since US-Iran ceasefire
President Aliyev shares video of his speech at 8th EPC Summit -
VIDEO
Turkish president Erdoğan receives Kuwaiti foreign minister in Ankara
IRGC issues map of controlled zones in strategic Strait of Hormuz
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31