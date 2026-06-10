First cheating cases using AI smart glasses detected in S. Korea

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Cheating attempts involving artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses have been detected during recent TOEIC examinations in South Korea, marking the first reported cases of their kind in the country.

Following these incidents, authorities have commenced a review of preventive measures for major state examinations, including the annual national college entrance exam scheduled for November, News.Az reports, citing The Korea Herald.

According to the Korea TOEIC Committee on Wednesday, two test-takers had their scores invalidated after allegedly using AI-powered smart glasses during separate TOEIC exams held on May 10 and May 31. An official explained that proctors noticed certain test-takers wearing the smart glasses shortly after the examinations began. Rather than intervening immediately and disrupting other examinees, the committee conducted a post-exam review to confirm the cheating.

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Under the regulations of the committee, both examinees had their scores invalidated and received a four-year suspension from taking the test. The Test of English for International Communication, commonly known as TOEIC, is a standardized English-language test widely utilized to evaluate workplace English proficiency among non-native speakers.

In response to the incidents, the committee stated that it has been training its proctors to better detect AI glasses. These advanced devices are rapidly emerging as the next generation of personal computing beyond smartphones, providing hands-free access to information and assistance. Because some models closely resemble ordinary eyeglasses, they can analyze objects or text captured via built-in cameras and deliver information through displays or speakers, raising significant concerns regarding potential misuse during academic examinations.

US technology giant Meta launched its AI smart glasses in Korea on May 25, while Samsung Electronics is expected to roll out its own AI smart glasses, developed in collaboration with Google, by the end of the year. Amid these technological rollouts, the Education Ministry is considering measures to prevent the utilization of AI smart glasses during this year's College Scholastic Aptitude Test, known locally as Suneung.

Although electronic devices are already strictly banned from CSAT testing centers, authorities are reportedly considering explicitly listing AI smart glasses among the prohibited items to avoid any potential confusion.

News.Az