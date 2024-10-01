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Motion Picture Arts
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The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has introduced new rules for the 99th Academy Awards, explicitly disqualifying AI-created actors from eligibility.03 May 2026-10:27
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The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that films created with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) will remain eligible for top honors at the Oscars.22 Apr 2025-17:34
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The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled its Oscar shortlists across 10 categories, showcasing notable entries such as Selena Gomez’s “Mi Camino” and Netflix’s “Emilia Pérez.”18 Dec 2024-10:40
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