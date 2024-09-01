News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Msci
Tag:
Msci
Asian stocks rise as traders await key speech from Japanese central banker
30 Jan 2025-10:02
Asian stocks edge up on China's strong growth
17 Jan 2025-12:56
Asian stocks inch up as US dollar stays strong amid economic uncertainty
24 Dec 2024-11:26
Asian stocks drop to two-month low amid concerns over Trump’s tariffs and inflation
13 Nov 2024-10:35
SOCAR awarded provisional ESG rating of BBB from MSCI
25 Oct 2024-13:53
Asian stocks hit 2.5-year high amid Chinese stimulus measures
24 Sep 2024-09:29
India becomes a global economic hub, surpassing China in MSCI
19 Sep 2024-21:06
Dollar and stocks rise after Fed rate cut
19 Sep 2024-09:57
Stocks slip, dollar retreats following US presidential debate
11 Sep 2024-10:29
US, European markets set for modest recovery after selloff
09 Sep 2024-09:56
Latest News
US, Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar mull next phase of Gaza peace plan
Finland and Sweden call for tougher EU sanctions on Russia
US revokes over 100,000 visas in 2025, up 150%
NATO, Greenland pledge to strengthen Arctic security after Trump threats
Iran’s FM and Trump envoy discuss protests, sources say
Pakistan and Indonesia sign MoU to boost economic ties
UK to enforce law targeting Grok AI deepfakes this week
Spain makes largest-ever maritime cocaine bust, seizing 10 tonnes
Venezuelan leader Machado to visit White House Thursday
Real Madrid sack manager Xabi Alonso
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31