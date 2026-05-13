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Nakba Event
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The United Kingdom has come under criticism after Palestinian artists scheduled to perform at a major Nakba commemoration event in London were reportedly denied visas by the Home Office. The decision forced organizers to postpone the event and triggered backlash from activists, artists and pro Palestine groups across Britain.14 May 2026-06:46
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The UK Home Office has refused visas to all Palestinian artists set to perform at a major Nakba commemoration in London, prompting organizers to postpone the event.13 May 2026-21:58
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