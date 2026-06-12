New Zealand coalition retains fragile parliamentary majority: Poll

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Zealand’s governing coalition continues to hold a narrow parliamentary majority in the latest Taxpayers’ Union–Curia poll released on Friday, even as minor parties recorded modest gains, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The survey, carried out between June 4–8 among 1,000 eligible voters, found that the governing bloc—comprising National Party, ACT Party, and New Zealand First—holds 62 seats, just above the 61 required to form a government, unchanged from the previous month.

The opposition bloc of Labour Party, Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand, and Te Pāti Māori remains at 58 seats, according to the poll.

In party support figures, Labour leads with 32.2 percent, up 0.3 points, followed by National at 30.1 percent, up 0.1 points. The Greens increased by 1.8 points to 11.5 percent, while ACT rose by 1.3 points to 7.8 percent. New Zealand First slipped slightly to 11.4 percent, and Te Pāti Māori declined to 3.1 percent.

Among smaller parties, the Opportunity Party recorded 3.2 percent support, while all other minor parties polled below 1 percent, the survey showed.

Preferred prime minister ratings placed incumbent Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at 18.8 percent and Labour leader Chris Hipkins at 17.1 percent, both showing declines.

“Five months out from the election, this poll points to a contest that is still neck-and-neck,” said Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Tory Relf, adding that “minor-party movement is doing the heavy lifting this month.”

News.Az