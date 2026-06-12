Georgian PM visits Kyrgyzstan

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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has arrived in Kyrgyzstan on his first official visit to the country at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov.

Kobakhidze was welcomed at Manas International Airport by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev. An official ceremony was held with an honour guard and the national flags of both countries, News.Az reports, citing

The visit marks the first official trip by a Georgian prime minister to Kyrgyzstan since diplomatic relations between the two countries were established.

The visit is aimed at strengthening political dialogue and expanding bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Georgia.

Kyrgyzstan and Georgia have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992 and have continued to develop cooperation in the political, economic and cultural spheres.

News.Az