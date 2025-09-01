News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Navoi Mining And Metallurgical Com
Tag:
Navoi Mining And Metallurgical Com
Uzbekistan becomes world's top gold seller
08 May 2025-09:00
Latest News
When America booms, the entire world booms, says Donald Trump
AI opens new paths for Egypt's young innovators
Gas prices surge as freezing weather hits major markets
President Ilham Aliyev signs Peace Council Charter
-VIDEO
U.S. President: Conflict in Gaza is coming to an end
Mercedes unveil F1 car for 2026 rules era
Donald Trump: We will talk to Iran
S. Korea stocks hit record as Kospi tops 5,000 for first time
President Aliyev attends Board of Peace Charter signing
Witkoff optimistic about Ukraine peace talks
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31