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Needs
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Aquarius is entering a phase of personal realignment on Tuesday, as the energy of May 5 reshapes how stability is understood and experienced. This shift comes from a deeper sense of self awareness, guiding Aquarius to reassess both personal life and surrounding environment.05 May 2026-10:07
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Diplomacy has once again moved to the forefront of political life in the Middle East. After years of stalled negotiations, cycles of violence, and deep mistrust, renewed talks have created cautious momentum across the region.05 Feb 2026-14:32
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In the wake of the recent conflict between Iran and Israel, the United Nations is calling for a significant increase in its aid budget for Iran to meet rapidly evolving humanitarian and development needs.02 Jul 2025-16:46
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