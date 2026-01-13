UN launches 1 bln USD humanitarian response plan for South Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Tuesday launched the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP) for South Sudan, noting that more than 10 million people may require humanitarian assistance this year, News.az reports.

Anita Kiki Gbeho, UN humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan, said the plan, with a budget of one billion U.S. dollars, aims to prioritize four million people facing the most acute humanitarian risks across the country, as partners brace for the spillover effects of the Sudan conflict, economic deterioration, and persistent violence.

"Despite receiving only 43 percent of the requested funding last year, humanitarian partners managed to reach about four million people with lifesaving assistance, including food, health, water, sanitation, education, and protection support," Gbeho said in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, at the launch of the HNRP.

Gbeho said South Sudan faced one of its most challenging years in 2025 as political tensions escalated into conflict, limiting humanitarian access and compounding an already dire situation.

The HNRP projects that 7.5 million people could face acute food insecurity in 2026, including 28,000 people already in catastrophic conditions, said Gbeho.

Albino Akol Atak, South Sudan's minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, said the government is committed to protecting vulnerable populations as the country confronts conflict, climate shocks, and the spillover of the Sudan crisis, which has driven more than 1.3 million people into South Sudan.

Akol said the 2026 HNRP reflects a "humanitarian reset," targeting 4.3 million people most in need, down from 5.4 million in 2025, as part of a more focused and accountable approach.

"This is not a withdrawal from responsibility, but a commitment to reach those in the most acute need with greater impact," Akol added.

