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New Bills
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Members of Congress from both major U.S. political parties joined to propose new legislation this week related to artificial intelligence, as they aimed to tackle safety concerns without blocking innovation.28 Apr 2026-19:53
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Australian utilities are warning that the rapid expansion of data centre projects in New South Wales could significantly increase household electricity and water bills, as demand from the sector strains existing infrastructure and resource planning.10 Apr 2026-10:25
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Quarterback Drake Maye led the New England Patriots to a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, delivering key plays in the final moments.06 Oct 2025-14:13
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