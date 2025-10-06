Patriots upset Bills 23-20 as Maye shines in return

+ ↺ − 16 px

Quarterback Drake Maye led the New England Patriots to a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, delivering key plays in the final moments.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs made an emotional return to western New York, showcasing a standout performance despite the loss, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Maye led a final drive to set up Andy Borregales' 52-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining -- a march that started with Maye somehow finding Diggs for a 12-yard catch-and-run play as defensive lineman DaQuan Jones had the QB in his grasp and was bringing him to the ground.

Maye's knack for extending plays -- and finding Diggs in key situations -- was a significant part of the formula that snapped the Bills' 14-game home winning streak. Diggs, who played for Buffalo from 2020 to 2023 and called it a "nostalgic" night for him, finished with a team-high 10 catches for 146 yards.

"I'm proud of both of them," first-year Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said. "Being able to emotionally come back here for Stef and being in this thing all week -- a really good leader for us ... And I think just a really gutty performance from Drake. I just continue to enjoy watching him grow and lead this football team."

Maye, starting his first prime-time game in the NFL, finished 22-of-30 passing for 273 yards in delivering his first game-winning drive as a pro. Afterward, he shared an embrace with Vrabel as the coach waited for every player to congratulate them. Maye was followed by Diggs, who darted into a celebratory locker room that was chanting "Andy! Andy! Andy!" in a salute to Borregales, the rookie kicker who drilled the winning field goal.

The Patriots improved to 3-2, while the Bills -- who have won the past five AFC East crowns -- dropped to 4-1.

News.Az