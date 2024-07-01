News.az
Tag:
Non-oil Sector
Azerbaijan doubles non-oil and gas exports over past years
19 Nov 2025-15:04
Azerbaijan projects non-oil sector to account for 70% of economy
03 Oct 2025-13:41
Azerbaijan’s non-oil export sector posts solid growth in eight months
12 Sep 2025-14:02
Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector hits 68% share of GDP
10 Feb 2025-13:40
Azerbaijan sees growth in 2024 non-oil exports
10 Jan 2025-16:43
Azerbaijan forecasts 3.5% GDP growth in 2025
16 Dec 2024-17:54
Azerbaijan’s economy grows over 4% in 2024
16 Dec 2024-15:25
Azerbaijan’s economy grows by 4.7% in first nine months of 2024
14 Oct 2024-14:45
Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector achieves significant growth
30 Sep 2024-13:51
Non-oil and gas sector reforms ensure Azerbaijan’s stable economic growth: Acting minister
15 Feb 2024-07:08
