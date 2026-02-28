News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
8.3°C
46.9°F
Feels like:
3.6°C
3.6°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Oil Majors
Tag:
Oil Majors
Oil companies have suspended shipments through Hormuz due to US strikes on Iran
28 Feb 2026-19:58
Latest News
Explosions and new airstrikes hit Tehran -
VIDEO
Chaos at world’s busiest airport after missile alert in Dubai
Emirates suspends Dubai flights until further notice
Saudi Arabia shoots down drones heading toward oilfields
Iran never defended the Islamic world — It wanted control
Deadly Russian attack damages homes in Kyiv, Kharkiv
80 Israeli fighter jets drop 230 munitions overnight across Iran
Antonelli crashes in Australian GP practice
Former US trade chief leaves Trump Media board
Japan asks US not to disadvantage it under new tariff rules
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31