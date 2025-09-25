News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
11°C
51.8°F
Feels like:
8.6°C
8.6°F
| Sunny
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Omb
Tag:
Omb
White House orders federal agencies to draft mass firing plans ahead of possible shutdown
25 Sep 2025-14:36
Latest News
Crypto shock: XRP oversold while traders open massive short positions
The IRGC fired Sejjil missiles at Israeli Air Force command centers
Media: Rocket debris hit the US consul's residence in Jerusalem
Terror in London:
Driver deliberately runs over woman in niqab, victim in critical condition
- VIDEO
Antonelli takes Chinese GP victory from pole; Hamilton earns first Ferrari podium
Oil depot in Russia’s Tikhoretsk hit by drones again within four days
Chinese GP: McLaren’s Norris and Piastri unable to start the race
Trump says he is not ready for a deal with Iran
Palestinian ministry says Israeli troops kill 2 children, parents in West Bank
IRGC: The 53rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 has been carried out
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31