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Online Safety
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Australia’s top online safety regulator has revealed she received death threats and a wave of online abuse after introducing a controversial policy to restrict social media access for children under 16.29 Apr 2026-09:52
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Technology Secretary Peter Kyle ignited political uproar on Tuesday after accusing Reform UK leader Nigel Farage of being “on the side” of online predators, including the likes of serial sex offender Jimmy Savile, for pledging to scrap the Online Safety Act.29 Jul 2025-14:39
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Meta Platforms is rolling out enhanced privacy and parental controls for Instagram accounts of users under 18 in a significant overhaul aimed at addressing growing concerns around the negative effects of social media, News.Az reports citing Reuters.17 Sep 2024-17:11
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