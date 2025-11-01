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Optical Networks
Nokia beats Q3 profit estimates on AI and cloud demand boost
23 Oct 2025-11:40
Latest News
Peter Mansoor:
Opening Strait of Hormuz will probably require US boots on the ground
-VIDEO
Moment Iranian strike hits central Tel Aviv
-VIDEO
Iran has threatened to completely close the Strait of Hormuz
Israeli military claims killing of Hamas operative in Lebanon
Train-bus collision kills 12 in E. Bangladesh
Iran vows ‘irreversible’ damage on regional energy infrastructure if Iranian power plants attacked
4 killed, 3 injured in vehicle accident in N. Afghanistan
Europe’s Middle East energy exposure more financial than physical
Malaysia issues alert over persistent high temperatures
Three Turkish personnel martyred in helicopter crash in Qatar, ministry says
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