Betting on the Kentucky Derby? What it means to win, place, show

Known as the “Run for the Roses,” the race at Churchill Downs draws global attention not only for its tradition and pageantry, but also for the excitement of wagering.

Understanding basic betting terminology is essential for anyone looking to participate. Here are the core concepts every bettor should know ahead of race day, News.az reports.

Win bet

A win bet is the most straightforward type of wager in horse racing. It requires the selected horse to finish first in the race. If the horse crosses the finish line ahead of all competitors, the bettor receives a payout based on the odds at the time the bet was placed. If the horse finishes in any position other than first, the bet is lost.

Place bet

A place bet offers slightly better odds of success compared to a win bet. In this case, the selected horse must finish either first or second. A second-place finish still yields a payout, though typically smaller than a win bet return. Horses finishing third or lower do not qualify for a payout under this wager.

Show bet

A show bet provides the highest probability of winning among the basic bet types. The chosen horse must finish in one of the top three positions – first, second, or third. Because the risk is lower, payouts are generally smaller compared to win or place bets.

“In the money”

The phrase “in the money” is widely used in horse racing and refers to any horse that finishes in a paying position. For standard bets, this includes first, second, or third place. A horse that finishes “in the money” has performed well enough for certain wagers, such as place or show bets, to pay out.

With millions expected to tune in and wager on the race, understanding these fundamental terms can help bettors navigate the experience more confidently. As the horses line up at Churchill Downs, knowing the difference between a win, place, or show bet could make all the difference on derby day.