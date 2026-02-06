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Tag:
Outrage
Rapper Santy Sharma backs Badshah as ‘Tateeree’ spark outrage
13 Mar 2026-10:57
14-year-old's death from police helmet sparks anger in Indonesia
23 Feb 2026-23:43
Trump sparks outrage by sharing racist video of the Obamas
06 Feb 2026-18:43
Latest News
Trump’s ‘reckless’ moves could drag US into ‘living hell’, Iranian speaker says
Dallas-bound Qantas flight makes emergency return to Sydney
IRGC Navy says Strait of Hormuz will not return to previous status for US and Israel
"The US will hit Iran’s power plants and other infrastructure targets and set the country back to the stone ages" president Trump stated
Foreign national injured by falling shrapnel in Abu Dhabi
Russian drones hit school in Chernihiv region
Foxconn revenue surges on AI boom, warns of risks
Kaliningrad honors Azerbaijani heroes of Königsberg assault
Samsung axes Messages app, pushes Google switch
Araghchi calls for UN action over alleged US-Israeli "war crimes" in call with Lavrov
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