14-year-old's death from police helmet sparks anger in Indonesia
An Indonesian teenager died after reportedly being struck with a police officer’s tactical helmet, sparking outrage from human rights groups who are calling it an "extrajudicial killing."
Arianto Tawakal, 14, was allegedly assaulted by a police officer in Maluku province. The police officer claimed he was monitoring illegal street racing. The family denied the allegations that the boy was speeding, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.
The videos, which have been widely circulated on social media, show the boy covered in blood.
Amnesty International Indonesia’s executive director, Usman Hamid, described the attack as a “serious violation of human rights”, according to local news reports.
Local reports said he was assaulted by a member of the Indonesian National Police's Mobile Brigade (Brimob), second brigadier Masias Siahaya, who struck him with a helmet, leading to his death.
By Ulviyya Salmanli